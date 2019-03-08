



No fewer than 15 gubernatorial candidates in Oyo State on Thursday adopted the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, as the sole candidate of their respective political parties ahead of the election billed to take place on Saturday.

The fifteen political parties among whom were; Save Nigeria Congress (SNC) led by its governorship candidate Oluwasegun Awolusi, Young Democratic Party (YDP) led by its chairman Chris Ayantoye and National Conscience Party (NCP) led by its governorship candidate Mr Micheal Oloyade announced the adoption of Adelabu at an event held in Ibadan, the state capital.

Twelve other political parties also announced their support for Adelabu through a letter addressed to the state chairman of the party, Chief Akin Oke.

Signatories in the March 6 letter, which was made available to newsmen on Thursday included; Mr Abimbola Azeez of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN); Otunba A. Fagbemi of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM); United Progressive Party (UPP), Hon Sunday Badejo, and Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria (GDPN), Mr Abass Oladimeji.

Others were the Northern Peoples Congress (NPC), Hon Akin Adelekan; Independent Democrats (ID), Chief Wasiu Are; Mr Bolaji Olugbode of the Freedom and Justice Party (FJP), as well as the chairmen of Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA), Nigeria Elements Progressive Party (NEPP), Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM), Re-Build Nigeria Party (RBNP) and Democratic People’s Party (DPP).

The fifteen political parties while expressing their decision to adopt Adelabu said that they were adopting the APC candidate due to his popularity and that of the party, APC.

Awolusi of SNC while speaking on the rationale why they were adopting the APC candidate said that their decision on its assessment of Adelabu boasting of distinguished character, integrity with an understanding of administration and financial prudence.

While describing Adelabu as a man of wisdom, skill, vision and passion for the continued growth and development of the State, Awosusi lauded Adelabu as a man imbued with the wisdom and skill to place Oyo state on the political forefront in the South West.

Awosusi said, “On behalf of our great party, the Save Nigeria Congress (SNC), and with the cooperation of our national executive council and Oyo state working committee, I Awolusi Olusegun Gaskin, the governorship candidate of the SNC having dully consulted with the broad spectrum of all our supporters in the state, I wish to announce to the good people of Oyo state that we have adopted Chief Adebayo Adelabu of the APC as our gubernatorial candidate in the forthcoming governorship election.

“With all these and many more we have no doubt in our minds that Chief Adebayo Adelabu the governorship candidate of APC is no doubt the governor in waiting for this great state.

“I urge all our supporters in all the local government of Oyo state and our friends far and near to come on board to support this great young and assuming technocrat.

Oloyade of NCP said the party queued behind Adelabu because of his insight and capability to move the state forward, especially help abolish poverty.

Oloyade consequently assured of the party’s resolve to work for the success of Adelabu in Saturday’s election.

Adelabu, while speaking affirmed his commitment to implementing programmes that will improve socioeconomic wellbeing of people of the state, if elected governor.