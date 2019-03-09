



Armed thugs invaded Ogbomoso polling unit at Oke Ola Farm Settlement, Unit Four of Ogbomoso South Local Government Area of Oyo State, and carted away thumb-printed ballot papers in all the units in the area.

Olamide Adewale, who made a distress call to newsmen, said, “Hoodlums armed to the teeth just invaded unit 4A in Oke Ola farm settlement here in Ogbomoso South local government and forcefully ferried away all the ballot boxes en route Ogbomoso/Oyo road. They went in Oyo direction,” he said.

Reports also revealed that the ballot boxes at Ward 3 Unit 3 in Ibadan Northwest were snatched in the presence of security agents around 2pm.

Also, some members of the driver’s union allegedly chased away PDP, ZLP and ADC agents at Cooperative poling units, housing four poling booths in Ward 7, Oluyole local government.