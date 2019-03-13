



The gubernatorial candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), in Oyo State, Barrister Sharafadeen Alli, has described the election of Engineer Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the governor of the state as “a clear demonstration of absolute rejection of the All Progressives Congress (APC)” by the people of the state.

Alli made this disclosure via a statement made available to newsmen by his media aide, Comrade Taiwo Ibrahim, on Tuesday.

Alli, who later alongside other candidates of various opposition political parties in the state, decided to step down for Makinde prior to the election, said the people had cried to God and he had listened to them.

He insisted that the people played out their own part by going out to vote and God played His, by making the votes of the people count.

Alli said, “With the change of guard under the leadership of Seyi Makinde, a new dawn has come to Oyo state, a new era of humility and accountability in governance is expected to be witnessed”.

The former Secretary to the State Government while expressing joy and felicitated with the governor-elect, equally felicitated with former Governor of the state, High Chief Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, Senator Olufemi Lanlehin, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde, leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) other party leaders and people of Oyo State who sacrificed much to make the victory a reality.

He enjoined the people to be prepared to rally round the incoming government so that it will lead all to a state of their dream.