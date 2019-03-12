



The Oyo State Governor-elect, Seyi Makinde, says he will retain persons appointed by the outgoing All Progressives Congress if they are found to be competent.

Makinde, who won the governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party said this during an interview with Lagelu FM 96.7 which was monitored by newsmen on Tuesday.

The governor-elect, who spoke in Yoruba language, said he would put competence ahead of party consideration.

He said, “We are willing to work with anyone even in the APC. If we see they are good or if an appointee appointed by the APC is good, we will retain him. At the end of the day, people are more concerned with results.”

He also announced a cancellation of the N3,000 education levy which was imposed on students by the Governor Abiola Ajimobi-led government.

“The N3,000 which students are made to pay as education levy will be stopped immediately I take over on May 29. The money is about N1.2bn but let parents now hold unto that money and use it for their personal matters,” he said.

Makinde said he would personally handle economic matters and take responsibility for anything that happens in the state.

The governor-elect said he would set a six-month target for the economic revival and improve the health sector and the security of the state.

He said, “We will set financial targets for ourselves every six months to make our selfs financially stable so that we will not rely on federal allocations anymore. I will personally handle the economy.

“I will focus on agriculture and use it to drive the economy. We will put experts in that field.”

Makinde said governing a state like Oyo would require cooperation and synergy, adding that he would consult Governor Abiola Ajimobi; ex-Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala and his predecessor, Rashidi Ladoja, for advice as he prepares to resume office on May 29.

The governor-elect said his government would look into the dismissal of some government workers with a view to reinstating those who did not deserve to be sacked.

“All government workers who were sacked without fault, we will review the circumstances surrounding their sack and those who didn’t deserve dismissal will be reabsorbed,” Makinde said.