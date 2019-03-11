



Oyo State Governor-elect Seyi Makinde of the People’s Democratic Party on Monday liken his victory at the Saturday’s polls to the success of the Agbekoya struggle of 1968.

Makinde who spoke during a press congress in his Ikolaba residence said the victory, just like the peasant revolt, clearly showed the people’s dogged determination in spite of spirited efforts to frustrate them.

Presenting his “thank you address to the people of Oyo state” at the press conference attended by party leaders, some elected lawmakers amidst hundreds of party supporters, Makinde condemned what he described as needless, the bloodletting, maiming and killing of members of the opposition parties which led to the death of a federal lawmaker, Mr. Olatoye Sugar, describing it as ‘unfortunate dent on our democracy’.

While thanking former governor Rashidi Ladoja, Senator Olufemi Lanlehin, Sharafadeen Alli, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde and Senator Monsurat Sunmonu among others who sacrificed their own ambition and supported him, the incoming governor said the people had made the job easier for the party by voting in majority of the legislators for the state house of Assembly.

He assured the people of the state that all the promises made during the campaigns will be kept.

Makinde said; “The political struggle of the past weeks by the people of Oyo state, particularly the elections which took place Saturday leading to my being elected as your next governor come May this year, reminds me of the Agbekoya struggle of 1968.

“I compare the two historical events because while the original Agbekoya struggle of 50 years ago was a peasant revolt that kicked against high taxation and tariffs, particularly of farmers by the powers that be, Saturday’s voting pattern, clearly showed your dogged determination in spite of spirited efforts to frustrate you.

“The needless bloodletting, maiming and killings of members of opposition parties which led to the death of a federal legislator, Hon Olatoye Temitope Sugar and some others were unfortunate dent on our democracy. I assure the families involved that they will not die in vain.

“In your valor you stood up against what you perceived to be mismanagement of your common patrimony brought about by collusion with forces outside of our shores to fleece our treasury, among other obvious misdemeanors.

“Well, there is no need crying over spilled milk and it is for us to move forward together and for me to fulfil my campaign promises to you in the clear understanding that we will take realistic decisions together because you did not elect me to compensate me for anything, you elected me to fulfil your desire for a better life and God helping me, I will not disappointing you.

“You also made it easier for us by voting in majority of our legislators which means that we can push through, without ado, all of our people oriented policies particularly in critical sectors of education, health and job creation.”