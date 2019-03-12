



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the names of the thirty-two persons, who have been elected to represent the thirty-two state constituencies in the 9th Assembly in the state.

The list obtained by newsmen Tuesday morning showed that twenty-six of the elected members are from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), five of them are from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), while one of them is from the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

It indicated that twenty-nine of the elected members are new, while only three of them are returning lawmakers.

The names, status, constituencies and political parties of new set of lawmakers who are going to make laws for the state from June 2019 to June 2023 is hereby presented below:

PDP

1. Yusuf Adebisi – Ibadan South West 1 – (New member)

2. Femi Julius Okeyoyin – Saki West – (New member)

3. Ogundoyin Adebo Edward – Ibarapa East (Returning member)

4. Adebayo Babajide Gabriel – Ibadan North II (New member)

5. Kehinde Olatunde Taofik – Akinyele II (New member)

6. Adewunmi Lateef Olayiwola – Oorelope (New member)

7. Onaolapo Sanjo Adedoyin – Ogbomoso South – (New member)

8. Olajide Akintunde Emmanuel – Lagelu – (New member)

9. Rasak Ademola Abdulahi – Ibadan South East 1 – (New member)

10. Adedibu Hakeem Adeshina – Iwajowa – (New member)

11. Adeola Bamidele O. – Iseyin/Itesiwaju – (New member)

12. Mustapha Akeem Olawale – Kajola – (New member)

13. Popoola Ademola Olusegun – Ibadan South East II – (New member)

14. Owolabi Olusola Adewale – Ibadan North East II – (New member)

15. Olagoke Olamide Francis – Ibadan North East 1 – (New member)

16. Fatokun Ayotunde Olajide – Irepo/Olorunsogo – (New member)

17. Fadeyi Abiodun Aderemi – Ona Ara – (New member)

18. Babalola Olasunkanmi Samson – Egbeda – (New member)

19. Ojedokun Peter Gbadegesin – Ibarapa North/Central – (New member)

20. Saminu Riliwan Gbadamosi – Saki East / Atisbo (New member)

21. Fatokun Ayotunde – Akinyele I – (New member)

22. Akeem Obadara – Ibadan North West – (New member)

23. Oyekunle Fola – Ibadan North 1- (New member)

24. Mobaje Razak – Ido – (New member)

25. Oluwafemi Fowokannu – Ibadan South West 2 – (New member)

26. Francis A. Adetunji – Oluyole – (New member)

APC

27. Seyi Adisa – AFIJIO– (New member)

28. Isiaka Kazeem Tunde – Oyo East/Oyo West – (New member)

29. Bamigboye Jacob Abidoye – Oriire – (New member)

30. Oyeleke Simeon Adegbola – Ogo-Oluwa /Surulere – (New member)

31. Alarape Ashimiyu Niran – Atiba – (Returning member)

ADP

32. Wunmi Oladeji – Ogbomoso North State – (Returning member)