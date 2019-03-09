



Chief Adebayo Adelabu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday, lauded INEC over the orderly conduct of the governorship and House of Assembly elections, saying it has learnt from the mistakes of the Feb. 23 elections.

He expressed confidence that with the credibility of the voting procedures in the current exercise, the outcome would be credible.

Adelabu, who voted at 11:45 am at Ward 9 Unit 10 in Adelabu Compound, Oke Oluokun Ibadan South East Local Government, said “we are just witnessing another peaceful election just like a fortnight ago.

“I am happy with the situation of things here. What I met on the ground is quite impressive, ” he said.

Hon. Akeem Adeyemi, the member representing Oyo West, East and Atiba Federal Constituency on the platform of APC, also commended INEC for the peaceful conduct of the election.

”There has been no report of violence or misconduct recorded either from the electorate or about hoodlums invading any polling booth in Oyo Federal Constituency,’’ he said.

He appealed to Nigerians not to jettison development projects by selling their votes.