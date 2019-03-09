



The governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party, Adebayo Alao-Akala, has secured gubernatorial victory for APC in his unit.

This was after his alignment with the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the governorship election.

In his area at Olukutun, Unit 13, Ward 7 in Ogbomoso north, APC won the governorship election with 201 votes while PDP and ADP had 82 votes and 23 votes respectively.

However, the former governor was able to deliver victory for his party, ADP in the House of Assembly election.

ADP led with 146 votes, while PDP had 70 votes and APC came third with 65 votes.