



Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Saturday lost his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in today’s gubernatorial election.

Ajimobi, who lost the National Assembly election to return to the Senate two weeks ago, cast his vote at about 1.10 pm at Oluyole Community Grammar School, Oluyole, Ibadan.

He was accompanied to the polling unit, which is close to his Oluyole residence, by Florence, his wife.

The result of the election at polling unit 20, ward 11 in Ibadan South West local government area, indicated that the All Progressives Congress candidate, Adebayo Adelabu, scored 112 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Seyi Makinde, scored 145 votes.