



Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, has lamented the low turn out of voters in Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly elections in the state.

The governor who spoke at his unit 20 polling unit, Ward 11, Ibadan South West local government after voting, told journalists the elections were peaceful in. his polling unit.

He however, said the turn out was low compared to what was obtained during the presidential and National Assembly elections.

“The reason for the low turnout could be as a result of discouragement, fatigue, disappoint or other reasons,” he said.

Mr Ajimobi, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said since there was still some more time for voting, more voters could still come out to cast their votes.

He said the Independent National Electoral Commission had done well so far and the process of the election had been peaceful and credible.

He expressed hope that his party’s candidate, Adebayo Adelabu would be victorious at the count of the polls.