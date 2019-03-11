



The Oyo State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has congratulated Engineer Seyi Makinde for winning the election.

The People Democratic Party (PDP) candidate scored 515, 621 votes to defeat Adelabu who polled 357,982 votes.

Makinde trounced Adelabu with wide margin of 157,639 votes.

Besides, PDP recorded landslide victory in 28 local councils, APC won five while African Democratic Party (ADP) also won one council.

Also the PDP proved his widespread superiority by winning 26 seats in the State House of Assembly while APC won five seats. ADP won one seat.

Adelabu who sympathised with the families of those that lost their lives during the election said his party was still studying the result to take the next line of action.

Adelabu’s statement read: “I am full of gratitude to God and to every single one of you for the journey so far. I offered myself up for service for the good of Oyo State. We ran a campaign that was issues based and was above board all through and I am quite proud of that.

“No life is worth being lost for any reason, I sincerely sympathize with the families of the bereaved, May their souls Rest In Peace.

“While my party is studying the incidents of violence and various reported cases of electoral malpractices to determine further course of action if necessary.

“I congratulate Seyi Makinde of PDP.”