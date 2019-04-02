<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Mr Adebayo Adelabu, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, has filed a petition at the tribunal to challenge the victory of Mr Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 9 election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Makinde winner of the governorship election after polling 515,621 votes to defeat Adelabu who had 357,982.

Other respondents in the case are the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Investigation by NAN on Tuesday at the secretariat of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal. in Ibadan revealed that only Adelabu and his party filed a petition

NAN reports that the 21 days stipulated by law for any party to file its petition at the tribunal commenced from the day the winner of the election was declared.

NAN also reports that the 21 days deadline to file any petition ended on March 31.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal received a total of 31 petitions.

The petitions are four for the Senate, 12 for the House of Representatives and 15 for the state House of Assembly.