<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Arising from the just concluded elections, no fewer than 17 petitions have been confirmed to be before the Oyo State Election Petition Tribunal.

The petitions include four senatorial and 13 house of assembly cases.

The revelation was made on Wednesday by the Oyo State Resident Electoral Commissioner of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr. Mutiu Agboke, at the presentation of certificates of return to the governor-elect, deputy governor-elect and house of Assembly members-elect.

The event presently ongoing at the Banquet Hall, Premier Hotel, Ibadan is been attended by many party stalwarts, religious leaders, security chief, amidst heavy security presence.