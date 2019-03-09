



The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adebayo Adelabu, and his wife, Mrs Oluseyi Adelabu, have cast their votes at Unit 10, Ward 9, Adelabu Compound, Oke Oluokun in Ibadan South East Local Government.

The situation at the polling unit was quite rowdy as the governorship candifate was mobbed by teeming supporters who wanted to catch a glimpse of him.

Adelabu, who dropped his ballot paper into the box at about 11.47am, expressed confidence in winning the election.