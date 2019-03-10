



The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the yesterday’s election in Oyo state, Engineer Seyi Makinde, had won in twenty-seven (27) local government areas out of the thirty-three (33) local government areas of the state.

Makinde who voted at unit 1, ward 11 in Ibadan North East Local government area on Saturday had earlier delivered his polling unit and local government area for PDP.

The official results from the 33 local government areas as announced by collation officers at the state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as at 5.10 pm on Sunday indicated that Makinde won in 27 local government areas with large gap and left only five local government areas for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu to win.

The coalition currently taking place at the INEC office located at Parliament Road, Agodi Ibadan, the state capital is being supervised by Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who is also the collation officer of the gubernatorial election.

Others are the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Barrister Mutiu Agboke, party representatives and heads of security agencies, among others.

The result of the remaining one local government area, which is Ibadan South West local government area is being awaited as of the time of filling this report.

Here is the results from the 32 local government areas out of the 33 local government areas so far announced.

Ibadan North West APC 10,221 PDP 20,715

Ibarapa East APC 8, 646 PDP 13, 002

Atiba APC 9,690 PDP 14,637

Kajola APC 12,982 PDP 13,600

Ido APC 8,585 PDP 16, 726

Lagelu APC 11,923 PDP 16,217

Iwajowa APC 8,459 PDP 9,358

Ogbomoso South APC 10,984 PDP 11,236

Afijio APC 7,591 PDP 10,515

Oorelope APC 7,546 PDP 10,460

Ibadan North East APC 12,553 PDP 30,824

Ibadan South East APC 13,277 PDP 24,556

Oriire APC 15,810 PDP 9,856

Ibarapa North APC 8,644 PDP 11,580

Atisbo APC 9,678 PDP 10,026

Ibarapa Central APC 7,888 PDP 10,964

Ogo Oluwa APC 9,547 PDP 6,152

Surulere APC 14,168 PDP 7,505

Ogbomoso North APC 14,442 PDP 13,035

Ibadan North APC 18,868 PDP 40,785

Egbeda APC 13,581 PDP 24,203

Itesiwaju APC 6,825 PDP 8,612

Irepo APC 7,862 PDP 7,633

Saki West APC 15,147 PDP 21,184

Saki East APC 6,345 PDP 8,527

Oyo West APC 9,756 PDP 12,132

Oyo East APC 8,721 PDP 12,580

Oluyole APC 9,479 PDP 18,070

Olorunsogo APC 5,279 PDP 7,554

Ona Ara APC 7,848 PDP 14,430

Akinyele APC 12,023 PDP 23,423

Iseyin APC 15,435 PDP 21,080