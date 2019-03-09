



Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has expressed disappointment over the turnout of the voters at the governorship and state Assembly Election, saying that the turnout is poor.

Ajimobi state this while casting his vote at ward 11, unit 20 in Oluyole Area of Ibadan.

Ajimobi cast his vote with his wife, Florence around 1:15pm.

However he further described the election peaceful, free, fair and credible.

Reacting to allegations of vote buying and campaigning at the venue if election, Ajimobi said that no matter the level of education against criminality, some people who are naturally law breaker will still brake law and involve in electoral malpractice.

However, he said that the percentage of crime low and cannot affect the result of the election.

He urged whoever wins the election to ensure that he leverage on his achievements stressing that he should improve the well being of the people.

“I want leadership that will take Oyo state to the next level. I want next governor to ensure that crime does not return to Oyo state. I want the next governor to improve infrastructure, education, and improve social wellbeing of the people”, he said.

He enjoin the next governor to fight corruption having it in mind that if he fight corruption, corruption will fight back, adding, “The next governor must be bold and protect the interest of everyone rather than the interest of the few. He should be ready to step on toes because if he fight corruption, corruption must fight back”.