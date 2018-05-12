The scheduled local government elections into the office of chairmen and councillors has commenced across Oyo state amidst heavy security presence.

Although vehicular and human movement restrictions has been placed between 8am to 3pm, few vehicles were seen moving round as early as 9am when newsmen moved round to access the compliance.

The Iwo Road roundabout had vehicular presence, mostly private vehicles.

Many early morning travellers were seen waiting at bus stops with loads and luggage’s, an indication that such people might not be aware of the movement restrictions

When newsmen visited Ibadan North East LG, Iwo Road at about 8:30am, the vehicle conveying election materials to the various wards and units was seen leaving the council premise.

At Ibadan North LG, at few minutes to nine, the electoral officers were just arriving and about setting up their tables as that the time of the visit

In some parts of the capital cities along, along Moniya-Ojoo-Akinyele axis, youths were seen in their large numbers on the street playing football

At many of the designated polling units, policy security were seen even before the arrival of election materials or electoral officers.

As at the time of filing this report, election is said to have commenced in many parts of the state with good turnout of electorate, largely of the ruling All Progressives Congress.