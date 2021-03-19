



The Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) has expressed its readiness to engage members of the public with proven integrity to serve in various capacities as Adhoc staff of the commission towards the successful conduct of Local Government Council Elections scheduled for 15th May, 2021.

The Commission Chairman , Aare Isiaka Abiola Olagunju, SAN, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Ibadan and made available to journalists.





The statement reads: “The commission is set to recruit interested and qualified individuals for the position of Returning Officers, Electoral Officers and Assistant Electoral Officers.

“Other positions are Presiding Officers , Poll Clerks and Poll Orderlies”.

OYSIEC, therefore, invites applications from interested individuals at OYSIEC office , Ibadan , the state capital or sent by email to: [email protected] not later than 26th March, 2021.

Aare Olagunju noted that the commission would intensify efforts on voters education to enhance massive participation.