Chairman of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), John Olajide Ajeigbe, on Monday revealed that only two petitions were filed against the results of the May 12, 2018 council election declared by the electoral body.

Ajeigbe made this known while answering questions from journalists shortly after he was presented with the credible leadership award by the Society for Advancement of Credible Leadership (SOACREL) at the OYSIEC’s headquarters, Agodi, Ibadan.

The OYSIEC’s Chairman revealed that one out of 610 councillorship and one out of the 68 chairmanship results declared by the commission was being challenged at the local government election tribunal.

He revealed further that the petition on the chairmanship result had to do with internal wrangling within a political party, where one of the aspirants was challenging the candidacy of the person presented for the poll by the party.

Ajeigbe declared that the few petitions that emanated from the results declared by OYSIEC were an indicator that the electoral process was credible.

Speaking earlier, Johnny Ben, Director-General of organization, said SOACREL is a registered civil society organization affiliated with the United Nations Volunteers (UNV), European Union (EU), African Union (AU) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI).

Ben maintained that the award was in recognition of Ajeigbe’s immense contribution to the improvement of the electoral system in Nigeria, with the peaceful conduct of the May 12, 2018 local government election in Oyo state.

The SOACREL’s boss specifically commended the OYSIEC’s Chairman for providing a level playing ground and enabling environment for the conduct of a free, fair and credible council election in Oyo state.

Ben added that the award was “our own form of encouragement to credible leaders, which is one of the highest callings and the most outstanding, recognition to personalities like you”.