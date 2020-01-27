<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The sacked local government chairmen in Oyo State, on Monday, defied Governor Seyi Makinde and resumed to their respective local government secretariats amid tight security.

Controversy trailed the administration of local governments in the state, following the immediate sack of the chairmen elected under former Governor Abiola Ajimobi, barely twenty-four hours after Governor Makinde’s swearing-in on May 29, 2019.

In his bid to reconstitute the local government administration, Governor Makinde had in December 2019 appointed caretaker chairmen for LGAs and LCDAs to fill the void despite the various cases instituted by both parties.

Reports from Ibarapa North East LCDA, Lanlate, have it that Mr. Lanre Olaosegba resumed at the council secretariat with his councilors.

Also, Barr. Daud Suleiman Abayomi of Ogbomoso Central LCDA also resumed with his councilors.





Abayomi, who was beaming with smiles while a Muslim prayer was ongoing, said the gate to the secretariat and his office were padlocked but they were broken.

He added that policemen were at the entrance and that nobody prevented them from gaining entrance into the council secretariat.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), had last week wrote a letter to the state governor to allow “elected council chairmen” to perform their constitutional role.

Few days later, letters were dispatched from the office of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to the ALGON Chairman in the state, Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, and the chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Chief Akin Oke, informing them that the Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, has been ordered to lead them to their respective council secretariats.