The gubernatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 9, 2019 election in Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has declared that he remains inseparable from the outgoing governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Adelabu made this clarification while playing host to APC party chairmen from the 33 local government areas of the state who came to pay him a solidarity visit in Ibadan, the state capital.

Adelabu, while speaking during the visit said that, “the antics of mischief makers cannot put a wedge in the relationship between the two of us.”

He was reacting to the insinuation that he deliberately ignored to acknowledge the governor in his thank you message to the people of Oyo State.

The former Deputy Governor (Operations) Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), while dispelling the rumor of alleged rift with Ajimobi, maintained that those who said that he ignored the governor are only displaying their ignorance.

He said, “Those who said I ignored the governor are only displaying their crass ignorance.

“My message was to our people whose mandate we sought and who voted for us overwhelmingly. Our appreciation is a process, as our next port of call was the state party executives whom we visited last week.

“I’ve been in constant touch with my leader who gave me all his support before our primaries, all through the campaigns and during the election proper.

“Senator Ajimobi will forever remain dear to me as the bond between us transcends what the mischief makers can comprehend,” he reiterated.

Adelabu seized the opportunity to express his resolve to put the campaign vehicles at the disposal of the party both at the local government and state levels.

He said, “I’ve told our leaders when I went to visit the state executive committee of our great party that I will not renege on my pledge that the vehicles belong to the party.

“I’m a loyal party man and I cannot go back on my words”.

APC Chairman in Ibadan South West Local Government, Prince Aderemi Oni, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, praised Adelabu’s spirit of sportsmanship in the just concluded election.

Oni said, “The chairmen came to express our support and to identify with you in your future political move.

“We salute your courage and we’re proud to have worked with you in the elections”.