The Oyo State House of Assembly on Thursday screened and confirmed fourteen commissioner designates sent to its by Governor Seyi Makinde.

Their names were contained in a message sent to the House by the governor and read at plenary by the Speaker, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin on July 25, 2019.

The commissioner nominees are four former lawmakers in the state House of Assembly, Mr Kehinde Ayoola (former Speaker), Mr Adeniyi Farinto, Mrs Funmilayo Orisadeyi (the only female nominee) and Mr Muyiwa Jacob Ojekunle.

Others are Chief Bayo Ojo, Dr Bashir Abiodun Bello, Prof Oyelowo Oyewo, Prof Dawud Sangodoyin, Bar Olasunkanmi Olaleye and Mr Adeniyi Olabode Adebisi.

The remaining commissioner nominees whose appointment were confirmed were Mr Raheem Abiodun Abdulraheem, Barr. Seun Asamu, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun and Mr Akinola Ojo.

The nominees were differently grilled by members of the state House of Assembly who asked them probing questions bothering on their professional and educational experiences and how they intend to bring their wealth of knowledge and training to bear in the various positions they are being considered for.

Most of the commissioner designates expressed happiness at their nomination by Governor Makinde while describing the opportunity as a call to serve the people of the state and also contribute to good governance as promised by the PDP led administration in Oyo State.

The plenary presided over by Mr Ogundoyin also screened and confirmed the appointment of Dr Nureni Adeniran as Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), while Mr Akeem Oladeji and Mr Dayo Ogungbenro were confirmed as full-time members of the board.

The speaker said the resolve of Governor Makinde to transform Oyo State was not in doubt going by the calibre of people being considered for appointment into the state executive council.

He maintained that virtually all the appointees are technocrats and highly cerebral people who have or are making waves in their chosen careers.

However, they are expected to be sworn in by Governor Makinde anytime soon.