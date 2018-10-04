



The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde, has tasked Governor Abiola Ajimobi to fully compensate some residents of the state whose houses and shops were demolished during his second term before he leaves office.

Makinde made this call in a statement by his campaign organisation and signed by Prince Dotun Oyelade.

In what he described as “destruction of the livelihood of poor people”, Makinde said it would amount to “classic crime against humanity” if the Ajimobi government failed to compensate some of those whose structures were demolished.

The statement further decried the deterioration in roads leading to and in Oke Ogun area of the state, as hindering the realisation of the potential of the zone to be the food basket of the state.

Furthermore, Makinde decried the increasing debt profile of the state which stood at N157 billion, while pensioners continued to lament non-payment of their pensions and gratuities.

“Contrary to the statement credited to the APC gubernatorial candidate, Chief Bayo Adelabu at different fora that the Governor has performed well and without blemish in the past seven and a half years, destroying the means of livelihood of poor people by not fully compensating those whose houses were demolished two years ago is classic crime against humanity.

“Anyone who promises to continue with Gov Ajimobis Legacy as Chief Bayo Adelabu has said many times is telling us that LAUTECH will remain in permanent state of crisis and virtual extinction.

“He is also telling us that Oke Ogun roads will remain in permanent state of disrepair and the area will never fulfill its potentials as the food basket of the state.

“He is also telling us that the unsurpassed debt profile put at N157bn will continue to rise and that Pensioners will continue to languish in hunger and deprivation in contrast to the opulence of the few government officials and their contractors,” Makinde said.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has lashed out at Seyi Makinde noting that his inexperience in governance and desire for cheap publicity were reasons for his several criticisms of the Ajimobi administration.

Apparently reacting to Makinde’s inquiries in a release on Wednesday, the Oyo APC, through its Publicity Secretary, Dr Azeez Olatunde, argued that the state government was not owing anyone whose building was affected as a result of road constructions carried out by the Ajimobi administration.

Responding on the alleged poor state of Oke Ogun roads, the APC told Makinde not to be oblivious of the fact that the said roads were Trunk A roads, that is, were largely the responsibility of the federal government to fix them.

On the N157 billion debt profile of state government, the APC pointed to states around the world like America and Lagos which had huge debt profiles but boasted of buoyant economies.

The statement read, “Honestly this serial competitor deserves our pity. We are not going to blame him because he thinks that it is how much noise he is able to make that will translate to his vote harvest.

“Also, he needs to be educated because of his inexperience in the art of Governance because of his several rejections by the electorates at the polls.

“The landmark achievements of His Excellency, Senator Abiola Ajimobi is in public domain that repeating it amount to needless repetition and the Government of Senator and Abiola Ajimobi is even not relaxing at all.

“However, like a mischievous owl, Seyi Makinde and his cohorts could continue to revel and wallow in self-deceits.

“Moreover for the sake of this treatise, we can safely tell the Seyi Makinde and his gang that, the Government of Senator Abiola Ajimobi is not owing anyone that has his building affected by Roads Construction.

“If we must put a poser to Seyi Makinde, what did his Party, PDP achieved in Oyo State while they ruled between 2003 and 2011 that can still be reckoned with.

“Too bad that when we feel like consigning the forgettable 16 years of misrule of PDP to dustbin of history, these heartless gangs of looters keep reminding us or how can someone who claimed to be a certified Engineer exhibit ignorance that the Oke Ogun Roads are Trunk A Roads or simply put Federal Government Responsibility which his PDP failed to address.

“Again, America is one of the top three economies in the world, yet with the heaviest debt profile in the world and even Lagos State has the best IGR – Internally Generated Revenue in Nigeria and also the highest debt profile in Nigeria followed by Delta and Bayelsa States – (Two Frontline PDP States).

“The Government of Senator Abiola Ajimobi brought Peace and Security back to Oyo state from the state of anarchy your PDP plunged Oyo State to.

“Over 150 Visible Top notch industries have been attracted to Oyo State since the inception of Senator Abiola Ajimobi’s Government, providing employment opportunities to the citizens of Oyo State.

“The Government of Senator Abiola Ajimobi brought Free Ride Buses to Civil Servants and School Pupils.

The government of Senator Abiola Ajimobi has dualised Roads in Oyo, Iseyin, Ogbomoso and all entry points to Ibadan, the State Capital.

“The Seyi Makinde and gangs are like Yoruba Proverbial “Omo Atiro to lo ra Bata fun Mama re” – The son of a mother with bad legs that chooses to buy shoes for the mother, obviously wanted bitter tongue-lashing.”