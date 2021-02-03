



In its quest to realise all the set goals in the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise, the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated three ad hoc committees made up of party faithful across all divides with a mandate to see to the success of the exercise in the state.

Inaugurating the Committees at the Party’s new State Secretariat on Tuesday after a Stakeholders meeting with the 7-man Monitoring Committee from Abuja, the state caretaker chairman, Chief Akin Oke, stated that setting up the Committees became imperative in view of the enormity of the task of capturing all targeted people across the state within the period earmarked for the registration and revalidation process.

According to Oke, “With a clearcut mandate to drive a hitch-free and results-oriented exercise as desired by the national leadership of our great Party as well as all relevant stakeholders in the Pacesetter state, we have inaugurated these three committees which are populated by carefully chosen party faithful and we have no iota of doubt that they would deliver beyond expectations”.





Membership composition of the Committees are as follows;

FINANCE AND BUDGETARY PLANNING

Hon. Segun Dokun Odebunmi- Chairman

Barr. ‘Lowo Obisesan- Secretary

Alh. Fatai Ibikunle

Prof. Adeolu Akande

Mr. Zacch Adelabu Adedeji

Hon. Bimbo Kolade

Hon. Tolulope Akande-Shadipe

Hon. Wumi Oladeji

TECHNICAL AND STRATEGIC PLANNING

Sen. Olufemi Lanlehin – Chairman

Hon. Mojeed Olaoya – Secretary

Hon. Asimiyu ‘Niran Alarape

Hon. Abiodun Adigun-Hammed

Hon. Femi Yusuff

Hon. Felix Ige

Alh. Hammed Ayinla

Hon. Wasiu Dauda (Azuzu)

Hon. Lanre Olaoseegba

Hon. Isiaka Salawu-Areokuta

Hon. Akeem Olatunji

MEDIA AND PUBLICITY

Alh. Kehinde Olaosebikan – Chairman

Olawale Sadare – Secretary

Hon. Gaphar Ojetola

Mr. Bolaji Tunji

Hon. Ademola Solalu

Hon. Jelili Agboola

Mr. Kunle Olatunji

Hon. Taiwo Okunlola

Dr. Olatunde AbdulAzeez

Hon. John Fatona

Hon. Fatai Azeez Adesokan

Mr. Babajide Fadoju