In its quest to realise all the set goals in the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise, the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated three ad hoc committees made up of party faithful across all divides with a mandate to see to the success of the exercise in the state.
Inaugurating the Committees at the Party’s new State Secretariat on Tuesday after a Stakeholders meeting with the 7-man Monitoring Committee from Abuja, the state caretaker chairman, Chief Akin Oke, stated that setting up the Committees became imperative in view of the enormity of the task of capturing all targeted people across the state within the period earmarked for the registration and revalidation process.
According to Oke, “With a clearcut mandate to drive a hitch-free and results-oriented exercise as desired by the national leadership of our great Party as well as all relevant stakeholders in the Pacesetter state, we have inaugurated these three committees which are populated by carefully chosen party faithful and we have no iota of doubt that they would deliver beyond expectations”.
Membership composition of the Committees are as follows;
FINANCE AND BUDGETARY PLANNING
Hon. Segun Dokun Odebunmi- Chairman
Barr. ‘Lowo Obisesan- Secretary
Alh. Fatai Ibikunle
Prof. Adeolu Akande
Mr. Zacch Adelabu Adedeji
Hon. Bimbo Kolade
Hon. Tolulope Akande-Shadipe
Hon. Wumi Oladeji
TECHNICAL AND STRATEGIC PLANNING
Sen. Olufemi Lanlehin – Chairman
Hon. Mojeed Olaoya – Secretary
Hon. Asimiyu ‘Niran Alarape
Hon. Abiodun Adigun-Hammed
Hon. Femi Yusuff
Hon. Felix Ige
Alh. Hammed Ayinla
Hon. Wasiu Dauda (Azuzu)
Hon. Lanre Olaoseegba
Hon. Isiaka Salawu-Areokuta
Hon. Akeem Olatunji
MEDIA AND PUBLICITY
Alh. Kehinde Olaosebikan – Chairman
Olawale Sadare – Secretary
Hon. Gaphar Ojetola
Mr. Bolaji Tunji
Hon. Ademola Solalu
Hon. Jelili Agboola
Mr. Kunle Olatunji
Hon. Taiwo Okunlola
Dr. Olatunde AbdulAzeez
Hon. John Fatona
Hon. Fatai Azeez Adesokan
Mr. Babajide Fadoju