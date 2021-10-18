Oyo APC holds state congress, committee resumes screening

The Committee constituted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to screen those contesting the various State Executive Committee positions of the party in Oyo State has resumed ahead of Wednesday’s rescheduled congress.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary of the Screening Committee, Afeez Bolaji, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Ibadan.

Newsmen report that the screening committee headed Idris Adeoye, had earlier suspended its activities following the postponement of the state congress.

NAN reports that the state congress earlier scheduled for Saturday, was postponed by the National Secretariat due to some irregularities noticed in the harmonised delegates’ list.

Bolaji said the committee announced that screening for the aspirants, who had obtained nomination forms to contest the 36 positions at the state congress, resumed on Monday.

He said the committee regretted the suspension of the screening abruptly, after attending to most of the aspirants from three of the seven zones in the state.

“After a thorough review of the situation, our committee has resolved to resume work this Monday, at the Oke-Ado Secretariat of our party.

“All the remaining aspirants, who have obtained the nomination forms and are willing to participate in the election exercise, should endeavour to appear before the panel, for their mandatory screening,” he said.

Bolaji said that the committee urged aspirants to come along with their party membership registration slip, Permanent Voter Card (PVC) and fully filled nomination forms.

He enjoined the aspirants not to bring any other person or persons, as there would be strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.