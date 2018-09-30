Another governorship aspirant on the platform of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Azeez Adeduntan, has said he will not participate in the primary election slated for today, Sunday.

His announcement to boycott he exercise came less than 24 hours after a former governor of the state, Chief Adebayo Alao Akala, said he would shun the exercuse.

A statement from Adeduntan Campaign Organisation signed by Olaoluwa Bilau did not give any reason for the decision of the APC guber hopeful.

The terse statement however said Adeduntan would in due course provide further clarification on the matter.