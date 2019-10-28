<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, popularly known as Reformer group, at the weekend, called on the national leaders of the party to raise a reconciliation committee that will resolve the post-election crisis in the party to enable it to regain its strength ahead of the 2023 elections.

The group said they were not only ready for peace, but had resolved to embrace moves to reconcile the aggrieved members of the party in the state.

They called on President Muhammadu Buhari; the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole , and the National Leader of the party, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to wade into the Oyo APC post-election crisis by raising members of the committee to reconcile all the aggrieved members of the party in the state.

The aggrieved members, who include political appointees, former members of the state and Federal Houses of Assembly, ex-senators, former commissioners, former special advisers and other aides of the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, as well as other faithful leaders of the party, appealed to members to take the reconciliation process with all seriousness.

The group, in a communiqué issued after its emergency meeting in Ibadan, and signed by its Chairman and a former Commissioner for Environment, Chief Lowo Obisesan, and other members of the Executive, including Hon. Jide Adewale, Hon. Olatunbosun Kunle Wasiu, Hon. Yemi Akinlabi, Hon. Adekunle Muktar, Hon. Soji Ojoawo, Hon. Biodun Adegoke, and Dipo Fawole, said all the key players in the last election had learnt their lesson and resolved that the only way out was true reconciliation.

The communiqué further urged all the self-acclaimed leaders of the party in the state to learn from the style of leadership of the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Tinubu, who had been selfless rather than pursuing selfish interests.

The APC reformers regretted the crisis that led to the defeat of the party in the 2019 elections in the state, saying there was need to restore peace in the party to avoid repeat of such a development in 2023.

“We also appeal to all the self-acclaimed leaders and elders in the state to bury their selfish interest and embrace peace, and emulate the national leader of our party, Senator Bola Tinubu who in his wisdom fixes his subordinate in positions across the country,” the group added.