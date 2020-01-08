<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Chief Rotimi Ajanaku, on Wednesday dispelled the rumour making rounds that he is dead.

He said he is alive, hale and healthy.

On Wednesday, the news of the rumoured death of the APC chieftain spread across the state, with his political family making frantic effort to reach across the politician .

Ajanaku , who contested the House of Representatives election during the 2019 poll , said he is still in Lagos attending to his businesses .

In a statement by his media aide , Mr. Debo Adeoye and made available to newsmen in Ibadan yesterday , Ajanaku expressed shock at the rumor , station that he had received several calls from family, friends, colleagues and political associates, who tried to confirm the authenticity of the news.

He said “I was embarrassed when calls started coming in on my handset, some even demanded assurance that I was the one speaking with them on phone. To God be the glory, I’m alive, Hale and healthy. It’s malicious and mischievous, I wouldn’t know what the enemies stand to gain from this ignoble idea,” he queried

“Let me also inform you that the last and recent hoax from the enemies of progress was that I have left APC, quit politics and move to my state, Osun state. I know and you also know, this could only come from political enemies. Why should I quit politics and where’s my state? Perhaps I should seize this opportunity to clear air on that. I am still in politics and also a strong APC member in Oyo State, I only returned fully to my business after short sabbatical leave to purse my political ambition. Politicians should stop making politics their main profession.

“For the ignoramus, I’m from Oyo State, my father came from Lagos Island while my mother originated from Ondo State. By birth, I’m an Ibadan man, I was born and raised in Ibadan, that’s why I have my businesses in my country home and will continue to strive for the progress of Ibadanland, besides, my grandmother was from Ibadan, the great Foko Compound. Whoever is in doubt is at liberty to make further investigation.

“With due respect to Osun State, I have not heard it from my parents that we related to any Ajanaku from Osun, however we can’t rule out some generations before my grand parents might, after all they all belonged to same state in the past and one Oduduwa family,” Ajanaku clarified.

Ajanaku however said APC remains a party to beat in 2023, he admitted there’s crisis in the party, but said all issues had been resolved.

“There’s no political party free of crisis but ability to surmount all crises and move on is what make APC the best party. We have resolved over 80% of all the crisis militating against progress of our party and it’s members. No one could be singled out for blame, we all were at fault and we have paid the prizes. Our party is back, APC will return to power in 2023 by God’s grace.” Ajanaku stated.

Ajanaku thanked those who called and visited him when the evil rumor was broken and pray God to reward everyone accordingly.

“My appreciation goes to everyone that knocked at my door, called and send sms to me when they heard of the fake news. May the good Lord reward everyone accordingly,” he prayed.