The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has described the death of Alhaji Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to the President, as a rude shock.

The party’s condolence message was contained in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Dr AbdulAzeez Olatunde, and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ibadan.

The party said that Kyari’s death came to it as a rude shock in spite of the fact that death was inevitable for all mortals.

It said that Kyari’s death was a further confirmation to all that the COVID-19 pandemic was no respecter of anyone and status.

The APC urged the people to maintain social distancing, stay at home and maintain all the rules of hygiene to stay safe.

The party commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the loss of the Borno-born lawyer, banker and astute administrator.





“On behalf of the leader of APC in Oyo State and Deputy National Chairman (South), former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, the Chairman, Chief Akin Oke, executives and members, we commiserate with the president over the loss of his Chief of Staff,” it said.

It prayed that God would forgive his shortcomings and put a halt to the spread as well as deaths from COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

NAN reports that the Presidency on Saturday morning had announced the passage of Kyari.

Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja.

” The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020,” the statement said.