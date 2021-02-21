



Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogbomoso Zone have risen in defence of their decision to adopt Governor Seyi Makinde for a second term in office, declaring that the governor has firmly positioned Ogbomoso’s economy on the global pedestal.

The stakeholders defended their position in a 12-point communique in the aftermath of their consultative assembly held on February 13, 2021.

They said the tenacity with which Makinde secured the sole ownership of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso and the huge financial commitments he is bringing to bear as a result of that feat are clear testimonies of his love for the people of the historical town.

The communique, signed by 10 stakeholders from the five local government areas of the zone, commended the decision of the Makinde-led government to pay off N8 billion to resolve LAUTECH’s ownership tussle.

It added that the decision to turn the university into a conventional institution was equally a welcome idea.

It praised the governor for deciding to commit huge funds, which would go a long way to lift Ogbomoso economy, into the building of Faculties such as Law, Education, Humanities and Social Sciences once the conventional status of the institution is ratified.

The communique read in part: “Meeting notes the impressive contributions of Governor Makinde to the development of Ogbomoso economy, especially the tenacity that led to the sole ownership of LAUTECH, Ogbomoso by Oyo State; the decision to actualize the N8 billion pay off to finally secure LAUTECH; the Light-Up Oyo State phase 2; construction of Under G LAUTECH road, the remodelling of Soun Stadium; siting of Centre of Excellence on Energy Innovation in LAUTECH; construction of 50 Primary Healthcare centres across the 50 electoral Wards; the construction of the 76km Iseyin/Ogbomoso road and the decision to turn LAUTECH to a conventional university.

“Meeting notes that with the sole ownership of LAUTECH by Oyo State and the conventional university status for the institution, Ogbomoso campus will get huge boosts with the inclusion of Faculties such as Education, Law, Arts and Social Sciences; the huge economic benefits of such reality are unimaginable.”

According to the communique, Governor Makinde was unanimously adopted as PDP’s candidate for the 2023 election in view of the enormous contributions to Ogbomoso economy as well as his show of love for the people of the zone, which, it said, made him appoint indigenes of the area to critical positions in his administration.

The communique indicated that the meeting adopted a number of positions after a two- hour meeting at the Lagbami Osekun Hall of Ogbomoso South Local Government Area Secretariat, Arowomole.

It further read: “Zonal leaders and Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Ogbomoso zone met on Saturday, February 13, 2021, to deliberate on the state of the zone, the fortunes of the PDP and ways of strengthening the party going forward.

“After two hours of deliberation, the meeting resolved as follows:

“That the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde has remained supportive and respectful of the party’s structures at different levels.

“That the PDP remains the biggest party in Ogbomoso zone since 2019, having continuously received defectors from ZLP, ADC, ADP and APC.

“That all party men should support the peace initiatives of Governor Makinde, the leader of the PDP, who has directed that all returning members be accommodated and fully reintegrated.





“Meeting expressed the resolute commitment of Ogbomoso zone to the political aspirations of Governor Seyi Makinde and declared that the governor remains the best candidate the PDP should support for a second term in office.

“Meeting unanimously, through a voice vote endorsed the governor for a second term in office and declared that the zone is committed to his second term in office and will work tirelessly to achieve this.

“Meeting commends Governor Makinde for appointing Ogbomoso indigenes to key positions in his administration including the strategic positions of Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice; the Commissioner for Education; Commissioner for Works (until recently); Directors General of OYSIPA; OYSIA; Executive Chairman of BCOS; members of Boards, Parastatals and Commissions and the media unit of his office.

“Meeting equally commends the notable contributions and delivery of democracy dividends by council chairmen and chairmen of LCDAs in the Ogbomoso zone, which is in tandem with the innovative governance and four-point service agenda premiered by our leader, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde.

“Meeting commended the strong will displayed by Governor Makinde in the face of recent security threats in the state and hailed the security architecture put in place in the wake of the Ibarapa/Oke-Ogun and Sasa crises and urge him to sustain the architecture to prevent the crises from spreading to other parts of the state.

“Meeting notes Governor Makinde’s regular payment of salaries and pensions to different levels of workers despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged national and global economy and commended the governor for doing everything possible to lift Oyo state from poverty to prosperity.

“Meeting commended the decision of the Makinde-led administration to clear arrears of pension to judicial officers in Oyo State, dating back to 2010, a feat only achievable by a proactive and accountable administration.”

The communique listed some of those who attended the meetings as including the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo; Commissioner Education, Olasunkanmi Olaleye; Majority Leader, Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Sanjo Adedoyin; Director General of OYSIPA, Hon, Segun Ogunwuyi; and Executive Chairman of the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State, Prince Dotun Oyelade.

Also in attendance were former Deputy Chief of Staff, Alhaji Razak Gbadegesin; 12 chairmen of Ogbomoso councils and LCDA chairpersons; Ward Chairmen of the party in the 50 wards of Ogbomoso; State Organising Secretary, Hon. Taiwo Alagbe; PDP Chairmen in all local governments of Ogbomoso Sone; Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Taiwo Adisa; Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Leke Gabriel; Commissioner and Board member of SUBEB, Hon. Folashade Ajala; and Commissioner at the Local Government Service Commission, Hon. John Adisa Oke.

Those who signed the communique included Alhaji Rasak Gbadegesin Kareem, member, Governor’s Advisory Council and former Deputy Chief of Staff; Hon. George Ogunlade, Chairman, PDP, Ogbomoso North LG for Ogbomoso North Local Government; Hon. Olusegun Ebenezer Ogunwuyi, DG, OYSIPPA; Hon. Taiwo Alagbe, State Organising Secretary of the PDP for Ogbomoso South; Pa Bayo Bamkole, former Commissioner for Finance.

Other signatories were Hon. Ezekiel Oyedepo, member, OYHMB and former member Oyo State House of Assembly for Oriire Local Government; Olasunkanmi Olaleye, Commissioner for Education; Hon. Banji Folaranmi, former member of the National Assembly for Surulere; Hon. Seun Ojo, Caretaker Chairman, Ogo Oluwa Local Government; and Hon. Mathew Adegboyega Abioye for Ogo Oluwa Local Government.