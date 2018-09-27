The representative Delta Central Senatorial District of Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has described the allegation by Olorogun O’tega Emerhor that he plans to kill him as a cheap blackmail.

Also reacting to the allegation that he bears criminal conviction from a California, United States of America court, thereby disqualifying him from holding any political office, Omo-Agege described it as a worn-out lie that failed in every election season, adding that it will also fail this time.

Recalling the particular matter, Omo-Agege said he was only alleged to have broken the law in California but was later found innocent which ensures that he remain an active member of the State of California Bar Association.

However, the senator has called for a proper investigation into the allegations raised against him by those he alleged to be desperate politicians grasping on unfounded rumours as a blackmail tool.

The clarifications were contained in a statement released on Wednesday in Abuja and signed by Prince Efe Duku on behalf of the Office of the Senator.

The statement reads: “Yesterday, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, that the Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege plans to kill him.

“Although Emerhor’s petition is a shocking, malicious, wicked and brazen lie calculated to blackmail, embarrass and demean Senator Omo-Agege and smear his reputation, our Senator has nonetheless called for its proper investigation.

“We note that many have reasonably asked why Omo-Agege would ever plan anything against a so-called political opponent who has no electoral value – one who has never won an election in his own polling unit.”

On the claim that he bears criminal conviction, the statement said: “Today, barely 24 hours after Emerhor’s wild, wicked, childish and laughable petition became a media show, a new lie, blackmail and campaign of calumny was launched against Senator Omo-Agege.

“The blackmailer wants the world to believe that Omo-Agege bears a criminal conviction from California, USA that legally disqualifies him from the 2019 Delta Central senate race.

“For this, the blackmailer has launched a cowardly proxy legal battle to stop Omo-Agege from returning to the Senate. But then, this is just a rehashed lie from a desperado who is in a hurry to do evil to benefit himself. A worn-out lie that has failed woefully in every election season and will also fail this time.

“Yes, leaders should be held to the highest standard of accountability. The people do not knowingly entrust persons of tainted character with public leadership. A leader mirrors the image of the divine and ought to be as ‘clean’ as possible. Hence, we wholeheartedly welcome any healthy scrutiny of whoever leads or seeks to lead, including Omo-Agege.

“To this extent, by way of ‘fair commentary’ only, we will speak to the non-existent criminal conviction knowing that the matter is now in court and therefore subjudice. We will meet the blackmailer in court.

“The fact is, at a point in his brilliant and bright legal career in California, USA, Senator Omo-Agege (then a young attorney) was alleged to have broken the law in California. But in the end, he was found not guilty.

“Accordingly, he was declared innocent by the Honourables Lance A. Ito (who presided over the popular O.J. Simpson murder trial case) and G. Magnera of the Court of California, County of Los Angeles. Omo-Agege had to fight hard for his innocence and God vindicated him against the expectations of evil men like the most sadistic blackmailer in the world.

“Today, he remains an ‘active’ member in ‘good standing’ of the State of California Bar Association – what would be impossible if a valid and subsisting conviction were hanging on him. These are verifiable public facts and truths.”

The Senator also said Emerhor was going too far, adding that several attempts to defame him will fail and the costs will be too much for him to pay.

The statement said: “We are not altogether surprised that the electorally infertile self-acclaimed ‘Supreme Leader’ of the Delta APC believes that the easiest and only way to win his first election is to first bring down his own brother with cheap blackmail, lies and judicial magics.

“Always naïve and filled with venom to retaliate his shameful defeat by Delta’s most respected opposition political forces during the last APC congresses in Delta, Emerhor now appears just too desperate.

“If not, he would have known that he will sink deeper into shame and self-destruct by picking futile fights of vendetta with the Most Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the Omo-Agege Dynasty. He will soon learn that the law is a great force against the machinations of evil men.

“He has wetted the ground for extraordinarily huge legal battles that must stretch beyond his wildest imaginations. He started it; we will end it.

“We are convinced that Emerhor, his proxies and their NDDC Executive Director sponsor know that they just cannot pull Senator Ovie Omo-Agege down.

“Their petty mission to defame and smear him and dim his star will fail and the costs will be too much for them to pay.

“They failed miserably in the past and this time will not be different. But then, there is still time for Emerhor and his co-travelers to repent and ask God for forgiveness.

“They should learn that politics, especially amongst kinsmen, requires some restraint, wisdom and honour. Emerhor is going too far.”