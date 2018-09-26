Ovie Omo-Agege, senator representing Delta central, says he was never convicted by any couurt in the US.

The senator said this in reaction to an allegation by Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, a Delta All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, who said a Californian court convicted him.

Emerhor also accused the senator of plotting to kill him.

But in a statement on Wednesday, Efe Duku, media aide of senator, said the allegations are “cheap blackmail.”

“Yesterday, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor petitioned the inspector-general of police, IGP, that the distinguished senator Ovie Omo-Agege plans to kill him,” the statement read.

“Although Emerhor’s petition is a shocking, malicious, wicked and brazen lie calculated to blackmail, embarrass and demean Senator Omo-Agege and smear his reputation, our Senator has nonetheless called for its proper investigation.

“We note that many have reasonably asked why Omo-Agege would ever plan anything against a so-called political opponent who has no electoral value – one who has never won an election in his own polling unit.

“To this extent, by way of ‘fair commentary’ only, we will speak to the non-existent criminal conviction knowing that the matter is now in court and therefore subjudice. We will meet the blackmailer in court. The fact is, at a point in his brilliant and bright legal career in California, USA, Senator Omo-Agege (then a young attorney) was alleged to have broken the law in California. But in the end, he was found not guilty.

“Accordingly, he was declared innocent by the honourables Lance A. Ito (who presided over the popular O.J. Simpson murder trial case) and G. Magnera of the Court of California, County of Los Angeles. Omo-Agege had to fight hard for his innocence and God vindicated him against the expectations of evil men like the most sadistic blackmailer in the world.

“Today, he remains an active member in good standing of the state of California Bar Association – what would be impossible if a valid and subsisting conviction were hanging on him. These are verifiable public facts and truths.

“We are convinced that Emerhor, his proxies and their NDDC Executive Director sponsor know that they just cannot pull Senator Ovie Omo-Agege down.

“They failed miserably in the past and this time will not be different. But then, there is still time for Emerhor and his co-travelers to repent and ask God for forgiveness. They should learn that politics, especially amongst kinsmen, requires some restraint, wisdom and honour. Emerhor is going too far.”