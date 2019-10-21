<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Elder Simon Achuba, impeached deputy governor of Kogi state, says his removal by the state house of assembly is unconstitutional.

He said this during a press conference in Lokoja, the state capital, after vacating his official residence on Sunday.

Achuba was removed on Friday after the committee set up to investigate the allegations of misconduct levelled against him submitted its report.

He described his impeachment as “act of extreme lawlessness,” adding that his lawyers have commenced judicial actions on the matter.

“My purported impeachment last Friday by the state House of Assembly was unconstitutional and an illegality that will not stand the test of judiciary,” he said, adding that the swearing in a new deputy governor will be a breach of the constitution.

Achuba called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the political crisis rocking the state.

Meanwhile, John Baiyeshea, chairman of the panel set up to investigate allegations against Achuba, said his committee could not prove the allegations levelled against Achuba.

Describing the announcement that Achuba had been removed as “the most bizarre thing that I have ever heard in my life”, Baiyeshea said the report of the panel was submitted when the house was not in session.

In the panel report, Achuba was accused of financial misappropriation, “deliberate disdain” for decisions of Kogi executive council and absconding from official duties among others.