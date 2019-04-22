<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Otito Atikase, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Political Affairs, has accused the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and a leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, of being behind the travails of his principal in the party.

The National Working Committee, NWC, of the APC had reportedly suspended Governor Akeredolu for engaging in anti-party activities after issuing him query.

However, the governor had in a terse SMS denied being suspended or issued any query by the APC leadership.

But a statement issued yesterday by Atikase accused Oshiomhole and Tinubu of using Governor Akeredolu as opportunity cost for an alleged secret expansionist agenda they are purportedly pursuing.

Atikase said: “Akeredolu is a principled man who does not play politics with anything goes.

“He will not allow anything that is not right to be done. Tinubu and Oshiomhole should not rule the party for their expansionist and narrow agenda.

“All I can see is the aftermath of the defeat Tinubu suffered when he sponsored Alliance for Democracy, AD, against Akeredolu in 2016.

“What disciplinary action did the party put in place? Oshiomhole, on the other hand, wanted his candidate to be picked after him in Edo but Akeredolu supported the man on seat-Obaseki. Adams was very angry so he became Chairman of the party to witch-hunt our Governor.

“All I know is that Ondo people will determine who governs them. The God who brought Akeredolu to governance is not dead but reigns supreme over them.”