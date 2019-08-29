<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2018 governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke has admonished the residents of the state to keep the hope of better leadership alive.

He assured that the state that was envisioned by her founding fathers is within reach, attributing the sustained faith of the people in the state over the years as the driving force for growth.

This was contained in his message to commemorate the 28th anniversary of the state, observing that though fraught with challenges, disappointments and regrets over leadership inadequacies, especially under the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the last 9 years, the people have shown to be above board and contributed their quota to sustain the state to this level.

While he shared the pains of the people on the directionless and defective leadership as characterised by the APC led government, Adeleke enjoined Osun people to keep the hope of a better leadership alive, adding that there is light at the end of Osun’s dark tunnel.

According to him, “On behalf of my family and my party (the PDP), I congratulate every Osun indigene and residents on the 28th anniversary of the creation of our dear state “The State of the Living Spring”.

“As unique people, we have come a long way and despite the unfavourable situations of the state at the moment, especially since APC seized governance of our state, your patriotism has been the threads that strengthen our resolve to maintain the push for the actualisation of the vision of our founding fathers.

“While we don’t want to trade blame, we cannot pretend not to see the mismatch and unexplained ditch of the ideals that motivated the push for the creation of Osun state 28 years ago. If they ignore it, be assured we won’t and that is why we enjoin you to keep hope alive as the dream of a great and prosperous Osun is achievable.”