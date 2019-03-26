<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party has accused the governor of Osun State, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola and the APC of plans to sponsor rallies and demonstrations to discredit the judgement of the Osun State election petition tribunal which returned Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the September 22nd 2018 governorship election.

Addressing the press on Tuesday in Osogbo, Osun State chairman of PDP, Hon. Soji Adagunodo, said top officials of the state government has held several meetings with students’ union leaders and pseudo-activists who will hold rallies in Osogbo and Abuja to express displeasure at the judgement and blackmail the judiciary.

Adagunodo said a sum of 500 million Naira has been earmarked by the outgoing government to mobilise demonstrators from Osun, Lagos and some neighbouring states for the ignoble exercise.

In addition, the PDP has accused Oyetola of directing local government chairmen in the state to release various sums of money to sponsor write-ups in the print media and facilitate television appearances where the integrity of the judges who delivered the majority judgement will be questioned by sponsored writers.

While describing the plans as a mark of needless desperation on the part of the APC, Adagunodo urged security agencies to swing into action in order to avoid possible breach of security by fake demonstrators who are to be unleashed on Osun State anytime from now.