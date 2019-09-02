<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, has declared the State Assembly Election for Obokun State Constituency inconclusive.

Olatunbosun Oyintiloye of the All Progressives Congress had challenged the victory of Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Adewumi Adeyemi.

The panel said the petitioner established over voting in four units and cancelled elections in those units.

It subsequently declared the results of the poll inconclusive and ordered rerun in the units.

The panel, however, upheld the election of Mulikat Abiola of APC, who was returned elected as the lawmaker representing Ifelodun State Constituency.

The panel said the petitioner, Hazzim Abioye of PDP failed to prove allegations that the respondent did not resign her appointment in Michael Opara University, Umudike before contesting the poll