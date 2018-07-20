A leading governorship aspirant in Osun State who is also the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Moshood Olalekan Adeoti, has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress (APC) direct method of governorship primary election.

Adeoti in a letter written and addressed to the chairman of the party’s primary election committee who is also Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulazeez Abubakar Yari represented by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege said he is withdrawing because the exercise of the direct primary introduced by the party leadership had been compromised and manipulated to favour Alhaji Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola, cousin of the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said he is withdrawing from the party primary and not from the governorship race adding that his stand was in tandem with the resolutions of Osun West Senatorial District.

The letter as obtained by newsmen read in part, “I write most humbly to inform you that I have decided to withdraw from the July 20, 2018, Governorship Primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the following reasons:

“The primaries was arranged, skewed and designed to favour Alhaji Isiaka Gboyega Otedola, the cousin of the National Leader of our party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“There is no credible register of members with which a free, fair and transparent Direct Primaries could be conducted;

“A cooked up register comprising handpicked persons loyal to the emergence of Oyetola was computed, and printed in a firm owned by Oyetola in Lagos;

“The Osun West Senatorial District of the party, where I am from has Dissociated itself from the process;

“The entire facilities of government in Osun State have been actively used in favour of Oyetola, the ‘anointed’ candidate with clear instructions from Governor Rauf Aregbesola to the exclusion of others;

“While I am not withdrawing from the Governorship race, I have decided not to participate in the July 20, 2019 Direct Primaries of the APC in Osun State for the above stated and other reasons.

“I must add and you will agree that it is inconceivable and unreasonable for me to make myself available to participate in a jaundiced process that was rigged from the onset and designed to make Alhaji Oyetola, the candidate of the Osun APC. Having stated the above, I, Alhaji Moshood Olalekan Adeoti, cannot and should not be seen or found as conferring legitimacy on a flawed process designed to produce a predetermined result.”