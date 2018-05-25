The Osun Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Moshood Adeoti, has joined the governorship race in the state with a promise to continue with developmental programmes of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

It would be recalled that INEC had fixed September 22 for the governorship election in the state.

Adeoti, who made the official declaration at the party Secretariat along Gbongan Osogbo Road said he was contesting to continue the milestone developmental programmes of Governor Aregbesola.

He noted that people have been abusing him that he does not have money to prosecute governorship election because he didn’t make his declaration on time.

He explained that he was patient because the party had warned aspirants against any act negating party’s directive.

Speaking on his agenda, Adeoti said he had told Governor Rauf Aregbesola, that he would continue his six point integral action plan and correct those areas that have challenges.

The SSG however commended governor Aregbesola for his unprecedented achievements in the area of infrastructural development saying he had performed tremendously well within the space of seven and half years in office, hence the need for him to continue where he stops.

“I told Ogbeni Aregbesola at a programme that he can not finish the six point integral action and I would be the Governor to continue the programmes. I have noticed where there is need for amendment and I would correct it.

Recalling how he was jailed during the administration of Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Adeoti said he had suffered for the party and now deserves to be governor of the state.

Earlier, the party chairman, Prince Gboyega Famoodun, described Adeoti as a politician that has seen it all, having being the party chairman during the era of Alliance for Democracy, AD.

He said he was not surprised by the crowd and support for Adeoti because he is a strong pillar in the party.

“Adeoti is a person that know the beginning of the party. He has been in the party since AD era before I joined during Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN.

“If it is money, Buhari would not have won, if they are talking about politician that knows what people want, it is Adeoti. He has patience and he love the party very well.