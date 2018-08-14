A former Chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State and Secretary to Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola’s government who came third in the governorship primary election of the party, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade Akinbade, has been presented the flag of the African Democratic Congress as the flad-bearer of the party.

The National Chairman of the party, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu presented the flag to Akinbade in Osogbo, the state capital and urged the people of the state to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) and support Akinbade to be the next governor.

Nwosu also presented a retired judge in the state, Justice Olamide Oleyede the Deputy governorship candidate of the party. He said the duo are suitable very commuted to serve the people and move the state forward.

The event was attended by top politicians in the state including the former governor of the state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, the former secretary to Osun State Government, (SSG), Alhaji Kazeem Adio, and the former Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Alhaji Teslim Igbalaye, among others.

In his remarks, Oyinlola said Akinbade is very suitable for the job given his experience in governance in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Akinbade promised that all outstanding salaries of workers and the pensions of the retirees in the state would be paid within his one year in office if elected as the next governor of the state.

He also promised to stop half salary payment and embark on full payment of salaries across board immediately he becomes governor.

His words “I am indeed impressed by the large turnout of our people for this occasion. This is a clear indication of the wide acceptance of our nascent party by the Osun people.”

“It is also an evidence that our people are yearning for a change at the helms of affairs in the state, after eight years of bad governance. The sad and ripple effects of the APC misrule, without gainsaying, is felt by all. Our people now move about in despair as all sectors in the state, have collapsed.”

“It is important to note that the emergence of our party is informed by the need to widen the political space and to accommodate people who are genuine democrats.”

“I want to pledge, on behalf of my humble self and my deputy, to offer leadership that is committed to the ideals of our great party as espoused in our party’s constitution and programmes.”

“As true democrats, we are committed to providing a strong and formidable platform for true development and progress of our state for the benefit of all.”

Akinbade promised that his administration would focus on agriculture, industrialization, employment generation and infrastructural developments.