Najeem Salaam, Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, has warned elected councillors against unhealthy rivalry that is inimical to smooth operation of parliamentary system across the local governments in the state.

Salaam gave the warning in his address while declaring open a two-day workshop on legislative practice and procedure for elected councillors and support staff in all the local governments, local council development areas, area councils and administrative offices in the sate held at the House of Assembly complex, Osogbo.

The speaker appreciated Governor Rauf Aregbesola for his wisdom and unparalleled sense of reasoning at all times for putting the state on a sound footing towards economic development.

He declared that the state had attained greater heights in the comity of states in Nigeria.

According to him, “The introduction of the parliamentary system at the local governments by the governor and its subsequent endorsement by the House of Assembly will certainly make our state to be a model for other states in the federation to emulate.

“An effective local government system will ensure that both the human and material resources are effectively mobilised and harnessed to ensure that an unbroken chain of communication is maintained between the rulers and the ruled,” he added.

He made it known that the relationship between the executive and the legislature in a parliamentary system is called responsible government.

Salaam noted that Osun adopts a parliamentary system of government at the local level to foster better governance and efficient delivery of dividends of democracy at the grassroots.

He urged all stakeholders in the new system of administration to play the game according to the rules and avoid unnecessary friction.

“There is the need for harmonious relationship among the various actors to make the new system attractive and become a model to other states of the federation,” he said.

Gboyega Famodun, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, observed that the grassroots was the starting point for anybody that wants to take politics as career.

Earlier in his welcome address, Wasiu Adebayo, chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, had stated that the workshop was coming at the right time, as there was the need to acquaint the elected officials with the rudiments of parliamentary system.