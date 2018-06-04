The Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, Mr Najeem Salaam, has urged aspirants for political offices to shun violence, to promote peace and cross-fertilisation of ideas.

Salaam, one of the contenders for Osun Governorship position, made the plea in Osogbo on Monday while addressing local government coordinators of his campaign.

The speaker urged political aspirants to play responsible politics.

He said that hooliganism and political violence before, during and after election would not attract any good, saying that violence would only draw the wheel of development of the state back.

The gubernatorial aspirant advised those who intend to govern the state to lay emphasis on peaceful co-existence among the people of the state.

According to him, Osun is noted for peace and tranquility.

Salaam urged stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to look inward on the issue of conventional zoning that had become a thorny issue in the state.

“We, the concerned stakeholders in APC should save the party by adhering to age-long tradition of zoning system.

“The electorate are wiser now and may punish any party perceived to have wronged them in the political arrangement,’’ he said.

Salaam appealed to his Campaign coordinators to be peaceful, noting that he would not have anything to do with violence.