Najeem Salaam, the Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, has declared his intention to contest in the September 22 governorship election in the state.

Salaam, who made the declaration at the All Progressives Congress secretariat on Thursday in Osogbo, said he was capable of governing the state with his political experience.

The speaker said he was well prepared to govern the state, adding that he would perform creditably well if given the opportunity to govern the state.

He said: “Governance is not a tea party but rather it is a serious business for well experienced politicians.

“Being the number three citizen in the state, I have the political experience to move the state forward.

“There is no doubt that I will be Governor Aregbesola’s worthy successor.

“I am prepared to govern the state and take it to an enviable level.”

Salaam also said that he would complement Aregbesola’s achievements if given the opportunity to govern the state.

He promised to make judicious use of the available resources to develop the state.

In his remarks, Gboyega Famodun, the APC state Chairman, said the party would give all the aspirants a level playing ground during the primary.

Famodun commended Salaam for coming out to declare his intention for the governorship position.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 29 aspirants had so far expressed their intention to contest the party’s primary on the platform of APC.

The party has fixed July 7 for its primary.