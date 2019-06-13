<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr Timothy Owoeye, the new Speaker of Osun House of Assembly has called on journalists in the state, to give the Assembly maximum support and cooperation in the coverage of proceedings and activities in the state.

Speaking at an interactive session with journalists at the assembly complex in Osogbo, Owoeye acknowledged the importance of the media to the success of any government , saying it is on this note that he decided to seek for the support of the media.

“The media has been the heartbeat of democracy and any democracy without channel of information is bound to fail.

“You need to work with the media to survive as an institution, so I need your support and cooperation. I want us to work hand in hand for the progress of the state.

” I want you (journalists) to project the government and the state in good light and my doors are opened for you to come for anything you need to make your work easier,” he said.

According to him, I am a respecter of ideas and views and I will appreciate ideas that can help the Assembly perform better, through responsible presentation and constructive criticism.

”The task ahead is enormous, one man can’t do it alone, so I need people and media support to get it done, ” he said.

On the expectations of the people, Owoeye pledge that the lawmakers would make quality representation and good laws that would bring growth and economic development to the state.

Earlier, the state Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Chairman, Mr Kehinde Ayantunji congratulated the Speaker for his election and also appreciated him for giving journalists due recognition.

Ayantunji pledge the support of the media to the assembly, saying that adequate coverage would be given to activities of the Assembly and the state government to guarantee good governance.