



Mr Francis Fadahunsi, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator-elect for Osun East Senatorial District, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the smooth conduct of Saturday elections in the state.

Fadahunsi told journalists in his home town, in Ilase, Obokun Local Government Area of the state that timely arrival of INEC adhoc staff and election materials in the senatorial district was commendable.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fadahunsi, a retired Custom Assistant Comptroller-General, had earlier been declared winner of Osun East Senatorial election by INEC.

According to INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Adegbehingbe Oladiran, Fadahunsi scored 115, 893 votes to defeat Mr Israel Famurewa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate who polled 105,720 votes.

Fadahunsi said although there were technical challenges with INEC during the elections, the commission was still able to ensure credible elections.

The Senator-elect attributed his success at the polls to his commitment and support for the people of the district and dedicated the victory to them.

He promised to do his best at the Senate to contribute positively to the development of the district and in particular and the state at large.