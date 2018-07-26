The Osun State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), on Wednesday, returned to court seeking for nullification of the last congress conducted by a faction of the party that produced the former deputy governor of the state, Iyiola Omisore, as the party’s flag bearer.

The faction, led by Ademola Ishola, which announced Kehinde Atanda as the governorship candidate of the party, insisted that the congress, which produced Omisore, was illegal going by the court order flouted by the former deputy governor and his group.

Counsel to the SDP in a suit filed by two of its state officers, Rasheed Mayowa and Azeez Alakinde-Ismaila, Barrister Olayinka Sokoya, had tendered two separate rulings against Omisore-led faction and asked the court to revalidate the orders that sacked Bayo Faforiji-led executive.

He explained that it was an urgent electoral matter, which must be quickly disposed off to pave way for smooth running of the party’s affairs in the state.

The presiding judge, Justice David Oladimeji, noted that “if an order is made against anyone, there are consequences if the said order is flouted.”

He asked the applicant’s counsel to write a formal request to the chief judge for proper transfer of the case to him as a vacation judge, disclosing that the matter was originally referred to Court 3 of the state High Court of Justice.

“I cannot deal with this matter now until there is a fiat. This is a matter that needs to be treated urgently and I am ready to attend to it. Write to the chief judge for reassignment of the matter. I am still in this court in the next eight weeks. But I need a fiat to ensure I am not engaging in a futile exercise.”

He, thereafter, adjourned sine die until the matter is reassigned for his court as a vacation judge.