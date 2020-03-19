<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Osun State Chapter of Social Democratic Party (SDP) has described those that left the party for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as political scavengers saying they had embarked on a journey to perdition.

The State Chairman of SDP, Hon. Sola Oladeinde made the remarks while reacting to some members of the party who defected to PDP during its southwest rally held in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Oladeinde who told reporters in Osogbo that those that decamped from SDP to PDP are a handful and insignificant noted that the decampees have based their style of politics on scavenging looking for what to eat to sustain themselves.

It would be recalled that some former members of SDP led by the factional chairman, Dr. Bayo Faforiji defected to PDP along with former Osun State Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former Secretary to State State Government and Governorship Candidate of ADC, Alhaji Fatai Akinade Akinbade among other on Wednesday in Ibadan.

But Oladeinde said that it was obvious that the decampees whom he described as dissidents left when their lust for money could not be met in Social Democratic Party (SDP).

According to him, “it is an open secret that the expectation of their arrow head and others regarding torrent of money could not be met in SDP, hence the scavenging for money with ultimate ferocity. When you base your politics on scavenging, you are bound to engraft yourself to money with dangerous politicians.

“However, if you need to eat a toad, the ideal thing is to eat the one with eggs. A reasonable politician should not consider moving into PDP because of the dangerous and incurable intraparty war.





While urging the leadership of the PDP to be wary of the antics of these new members into its fold so that they will not turn the already chaotic situation in the party into coronavirus that will spell doom for the party, Oladeinde noted that the very week the decampees initially intended to move to PDP snowballed into a serious war that some of the members of the party were remanded in Correction Centre in Ilesa.

Oladeinde also chastised PDP for holding a rally at the time the federal government banned the gathering of a large number of people because of coronavirus noting that the PDP was just demonstrating its ignorance for the health care of people.

“Imagine, when the world, in general, is avoiding coronavarus through the gathering of people, PDP with their senseless attitude converge innocent masses at Ibadan to demonstrate their ignorance of health care. I don’t know what they’re gathering for, the so-called decampees from SDP have been working with them immediately after the gubernatorial election, they don’t believe in our coalition with the APC, they decided to leave us when they sense that our party might expel them for disobeying the party directives, we are still very intact in SDP.

Oladeinde admonished the people of the state to disregard the comment passed the State Chairman of PDP, Hon. Soji Adagunodo that majority of members of SDP had defects to PDP saying he, Adagunodo was just recovering from the injury he sustained when he was beaten to coma by his party thugs.

Oladeinde said that SDP is in coalition with Governor Adegboyega Oyetola led government and the coalition is intact and aimed at salvaging the people of the state and very committed to the development of the state.

He therefore called on Governor Oyetola to fast track steps in inaugurating Chairmen and members of boards of parastatals and boards that will comprise the APC and SDP members on coalition stand.