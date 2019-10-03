<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Osun State Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Bayo Faforiji, on Wednesday resigned as chairman and a member of the party.

Mr Faforiji led the SDP to the 2018 gubernatorial election in Osun with Iyiola Omisore as the party’s candidate.

Although the SDP candidate lost at the polls, he is believed to have contributed to the victory of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, during the supplementary election.

Omisore canvassed votes for the APC in the rerun election against the opposition Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Isiaka Ademola.

In the letter of resignation addressed to the national chairman of SDP on Wednesday, Mr Faforiji said “I have come to realise that the requirements of my office as chairman and member of the party in the current circumstances are at variance with the values I believe in, and I wish to protect them as long as God gives me sustenance.”

He, however, thanked the national secretariat and the National Working Committee for the opportunity to serve.

Although the National Chairman, Tunde Adeniran, could not be reached immediately for the national secretariat’s reaction, newsmen contacted Olu Falae, the former national chairman of the party.

Mr Falae, when asked for his comments as a stakeholder, told newsmen that he had retired from politics and will not be able to discuss anything that pertains to the party.

“I resigned from politics in February. I am the only Nigerian politician to do that,” he said on Thursday morning.