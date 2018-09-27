The Independent National Electoral Commission has said it will address the issues of pressmen and electoral observers allegedly being arrested and prevented from operating in polling units by security agents.

On its verified Twitter handle, @inecnigeria, INEC said, it was disturbed by the reports that security operatives were preventing gentlemen of the press and electoral observers from carrying out their activities during the Osun governorship rerun.

They tweeted, “INEC is disturbed about reports that accredited media and observers are being arrested or prevented from operating in some polling units. This is being taken up with the security agencies.”