The African Democratic Congress in Osun State has picked a retired judge of the Osun State Judiciary, Justice Folahanmi Oloyede, as the running mate to the governorship candidate of the party, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade.

Oloyede was announced in a statement made available to our correspondent in Osogbo on Saturday by Akinbade.

Oloyede had in 2015 written a letter to the Osun State House of Assembly and criticised Governor Rauf Aregbesola for not paying workers’ salaries, pensions and for his alleged failure to discharge some of his constitutional duties.

Oloyede was eased out of the bench following her eventual recommendation for a compulsory retirement by the National Judicial Council over the petition.

The statement read, ”The African Democratic Congress has picked a retired judge of the Osun State Judiciary, Justice Folahanmi Olamide Oloyede, as the running mate to Alhaji Fatai Akinbade in the coming governorship election.

“Oloyede is seen in many quarters as a courageous and incorruptible individual whose candidature will go along in making the people have trust in her combination with Akinbade.”

The 52-year-old retired judge, who is from Ilesa East Local Government had led protests against the administration of Aregbesola for nonpayment of salaries, pensions, and gratuities.

Oloyede had after her exit from the judiciary lectured at Base University, Abuja and Leads City University, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Akinbade, a former Secretary to the State Government, who had two weeks ago left the Peoples Democratic Party for his new party promised to transform the state to an industrial hub if given the mandate.